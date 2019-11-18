Futures erase gains on report Beijing 'pessimistic' over trade deal

U.S. stock index futures pointed to another session of gains on Monday, as a report out of China added to optimism over a trade deal and the country's central bank indicated willingness to step in to prop up a slowing economy.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures gave up gains on Monday following a CNBC report that the mood in China over a trade deal with the United States is "pessimistic" due to President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs, which China believed the United States had agreed to.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.03per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.12per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.1per cent.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

