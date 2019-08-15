Futures extend gains after strong retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains in volatile trading on Thursday, after data showed retail sales surged in July, which could help ease worries of a recession.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 136 points, or 0.53per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.53per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.51per cent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.35per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.34per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18.25 points, or 0.24per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)