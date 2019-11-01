Futures extend gains as October job growth slows less than expected

U.S. stock index futures gained on Friday as a surprise rise in China's manufacturing activity boosted sentiment, while investors awaited a crucial U.S. jobs report.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed domestic job growth slowed less than expected in October, adding to optimism spurred by strong manufacturing data out of China.

The report also showed hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering assurance that consumers would continue to prop up the slowing economy for a while.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 92 points, or 0.34per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.35per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.25 points, or 0.39per cent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.09per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.1per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.08per cent.

