Futures extend losses after China plans retaliation

U.S. stock index futures pointed to sharp declines at the open on Monday, as a standoff between the United States and China over their prolonged trade dispute heightened fears of a retaliatory war that could push the U.S. economy into recession.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks futures extended losses on Monday after China said it planned to set import tariffs against US$60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Futures were weaker earlier after U.S. officials demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any "bitter fruit" that harmed its interests.

At 8:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 453 points, or 1.74per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 53.75 points, or 1.86per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 182.75 points, or 2.4per cent.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)