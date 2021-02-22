Futures fall on concerns over rising yields, inflation expectations

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered caution over pricey equity valuations, hitting shares of high-flying technology-related companies.

Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc resumed their declines from the previous week, falling between 1per cent and 2.9per cent in trading before the bell.

A largely upbeat fourth-quarter earnings had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs earlier last week, but the rally lost steam on fears of a potential snag in countrywide inoculation efforts and inflation concerns rising from a raft of stimulus measures.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his semi-annual testimony before Congress this week is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher.

The Dow closed almost flat for the week on Friday, while the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted their first weekly declines this month.

Cyclical stocks have benefited recently from a rotation out of technology-related shares on hopes that they stand to gain from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes have already reached 1.38per cent, above the psychological 1.30per cent level.

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 186 points, or 0.59per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 30.5 points, or 0.78per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 186.25 points, or 1.37per cent.

Boeing Co dropped 3.9per cent after a United Airlines plane's engine shed debris over Denver on Saturday, prompting the planemaker to urge airlines to suspend the use of its 777 jets with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines.

Raytheon Technologies Corp, which owns Pratt & Whitney, also fell 2.9per cent.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)