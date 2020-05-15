Futures fall on US plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as better-than-expected industrial data from China raised hopes of an eventual economic recovery from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures turned lower on Friday as the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, an action that could ramp up trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Chipmakers Qualcomm Inc , Micron Technology Inc and Texas Instruments Inc fell between 2.7per cent and 3.1per cent premarket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 162 points, or 0.69per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.68per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 60.5 points, or 0.67per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)