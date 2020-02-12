Futures higher on drop in new coronavirus cases

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after a drop in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China raised hopes that the economic fallout from the outbreak would be contained.

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January, lending weight to a prediction by its top medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April, even as the death toll in the country rose to more than 1,100 people.

However, it was still unclear to what extent economic growth would take a hit from the virus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people, shuttered businesses in China and roiled financial markets late January.

Most experts believe China faces a short but sharper economic shock than originally thought, one that will be felt around the world.

Still, the benchmark S&P 500 has climbed more than 4.5per cent from late January lows as largely positive fourth quarter earnings, encouraging U.S. economic data and stimulus from China spurred a demand for risk despite concerns about the virus outbreak.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Tuesday.

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 120 points, or 0.41per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.36per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 45.25 points, or 0.47per cent.

Among stocks, oil major Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp gained more than 0.9per cent and 0.8per cent each as oil prices surged.

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc gained 2.3per cent after UBS raised the rating on its shares to "buy", while Wynn Resorts Ltd advanced 3per cent on reports Bank of America Global Research upgraded its shares to "buy".

On the economic front, investors will keep an eye on the Labor Department's inflation report for January, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The consumer price index likely grew 0.2per cent, in line with the prior month's increase.

Markets will also closely follow remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he resumes the second day of his semiannual economic report to the Congress.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)