Futures jump after record rise in monthly retail sales
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on hopes that aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus would kick start an economy crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with investors also expecting a record rebound in May retail sales.
At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 718 points, or 2.78per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 68.75 points, or 2.24per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 171.25 points, or 1.75per cent.
Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 633 points, or 2.45per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 59.5 points, or 1.94per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 155.25 points, or 1.58per cent.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)