Futures jump after record rise in monthly retail sales

REUTERS: U.S. stock futures rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed a record jump in retail sales in May, far above expectations, as Americans resumed spending after weeks of lockdown, underscoring views that the worst of the coronavirus impact was over.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 718 points, or 2.78per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 68.75 points, or 2.24per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 171.25 points, or 1.75per cent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 633 points, or 2.45per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 59.5 points, or 1.94per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 155.25 points, or 1.58per cent.

