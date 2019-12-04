Futures jump after stronger-than-expected November jobs data

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street was largely uncharged on Thursday as market participants largely stayed on the sidelines, awaiting further developments in the hoped-for interim trade deal between the United States and China.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth rose by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were "moving right along".

The better-than-expected jobs report was largely due to former striking workers returning to General Motors' payrolls and the healthcare industry stepping up hiring, confirming that the economy remained on a moderate expansion path despite a prolonged manufacturing slump.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 135 points, or 0.49per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.44per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.55per cent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.2per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.19per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 0.29per cent.

