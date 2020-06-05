Futures jump after surprise fall in May unemployment

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday with S&P 500 futures hitting a three-month high, as investors focused on tentative signs of a post-coronavirus economic rebound ahead of another expected plunge in U.S. employment data.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Friday after a closely watched monthly employment report from the Labor Department showed the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3per cent last month from 14.7per cent in April.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 592 points, or 2.25per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 45.75 points, or 1.47per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.25 points, or 0.36per cent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 304 points, or 1.16per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.5 points, or 0.72per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.12per cent.

