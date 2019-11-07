Futures jump as China signals progress in trade talks

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as signs of a U.S.-China trade truce and a fresh batch of earnings reports looked set to restart a rally that has led Wall Street to record highs.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week of increases, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is set to log six weeks of gains.

China said on Thursday that it had agreed with the United States to remove tariffs in phases, while the state-owned Xinhua News Agency said Beijing was also considering removing restrictions on poultry imports.

Trade-sensitive industrials 3M Co and Caterpillar Inc rose nearly 1per cent in premarket trading. Chipmakers with sizeable exposure to China, including Intel Corp , Micron Technology and Nvidia Corp , were up between 1.7per cent and 2per cent.

Also supporting tech stocks was a 6.1per cent gain in Qualcomm Inc shares after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 131 points, or 0.48per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.35per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35.75 points, or 0.44per cent.

Expedia Group Inc dropped 13.2per cent as the online travel booking company missed quarterly profit estimates.

Roku Inc plunged 14.5per cent after posting a wider net loss in the third quarter, as it spent more to attract subscribers to its video streaming platform.

Twitter Inc fell 1.4per cent after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "in-line".

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)