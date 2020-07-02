Futures jump as job growth picks up pace in June

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors awaited the crucial jobs report for further evidence of an economic rebound in June, although a record surge in daily COVID-19 cases kept gains in check.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks futures extended gains sharply on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of the coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment showed, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 394 points, or 1.54per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 38.25 points, or 1.23per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 101 points, or 0.98per cent.

