Futures jump on calmer bonds as inflation worries ease

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while investors awaited data that is likely to show a dip in weekly jobless claims.

Mega-cap stocks Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 1.5per cent and 4.3per cent premarket as the benchmark Treasury yields dipped below the key 1.5per cent mark after shooting to a one-year high above 1.6per cent last week.

High-growth tech stocks, which are attempting to regain their footing after a recent pullback, are sensitive to increasing interest rates as they are valued on earnings expected years into the future.

The Nasdaq is now about 7per cent below its Feb. 12 record close after falling as much as 12per cent last week.

The Dow on Wednesday hit a record closing high for the first time since February as tepid inflation numbers allayed fears that the economy is running too hot.

A sweeping US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes US$1,400 direct payments, received a final nod from Congress on Thursday and is expected to surpercharge the economic recovery from a pandemic that has killed more than 528,000 people and thrown millions out of work.

The Labor Department's data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell to 725,000 in the latest week from 745,000, amid an improving public health environment.

At 6:35 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 67 points, or 0.21per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 26.5 points, or 0.68per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 233 points, or 1.83per cent.

Investors will now eye an auction of U.S. 30-year debt later in the day. A weak seven-year auction in late February fuelled inflation concerns and sent yields higher.

JD.com Inc climbed about 8per cent premarket after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a jump in fourth-quarter revenue as it benefited from a broader shift to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bumble Inc jumped about 10per cent after it reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expected pent-up demand from people who had been avoiding dating in person due to the pandemic.

A so-called "meme" stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc gained 7.5per cent as the cinema chain said the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and the release of major movies, including "Black Widow", would boost sales this year.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)