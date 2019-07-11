Futures pare gains after inflation data

U.S. stock futures advanced on Thursday, a day after Wall Street's main indexes touched new highs after dovish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell cemented the case for an interest rate cut this month.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday after U.S. underlying consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, dimming hopes for an aggressive interest cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

Another piece of data showed that number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a three-month low last week, suggesting sustained labor market strength that could help support a slowing economy.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 88 points, or 0.33per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.15per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.1per cent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 113 points, or 0.42per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.27per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.3per cent.

