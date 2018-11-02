Futures pare gains after strong jobs data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a fourth day of gains for Wall Street on Friday, fueled by hopes that the United States and China were starting to work toward a resolution of their bitter trade war that has weighed on expectations of global growth, and ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures dipped lower on Friday, after a Labor Department report showed U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in nine-and-a-half years.

The data pointed to further labor market tightening, raising concern around a faster pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 172 points, or 0.68 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.75 points, or 0.24 percent.

Minutes ahead of the data, Dow e-minis were up 0.91 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were up or 0.69 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.06 percent.

