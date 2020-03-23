Futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
REUTERS: U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 233 points, or 1.22per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 1.2per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.5 points, or 0.77per cent.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

