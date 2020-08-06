Futures pare losses after jobless claims data
U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors looked forward to the latest weekly jobless claims report to gauge the pace of a rebound in the labor market, while also anticipating a new fiscal stimulus bill.
At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.05per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.1per cent.
Minutes before the data, Dow e-minis were down 70 points, or 0.26per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.26per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.11per cent.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)