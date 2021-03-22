Futures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, with heavyweight technology stocks set to rebound after a surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities.

A sharp run up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, while weighing on high-growth tech stocks, whose valuations look stretched.

Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.9per cent to start the week. The index is still down more than 6per cent from its Feb. 12 record closing high.

The S&P 500 and the Dow, however, clinched all-time highs as early as last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

Kansas City Southern jumped about 17per cent after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a US$25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

At 06:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 79 points, or 0.24per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.04per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 106.75 points, or 0.83per cent.

Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc led gains among Dow components in trading before the bell.

Big U.S. lenders including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, slipped about 1per cent each.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank about 19per cent as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)