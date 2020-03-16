Futures pounded as Fed's aggressive rate cut fans recession fears

Wall Street looked set to crater on Monday as fears of a coronavirus-driven recession intensified following a second emergency interest rate cut in a fortnight by the Federal Reserve.

S&P 500 ETFs plunged 9per cent after the Fed slashed short-term rates by 100 basis points and pledged sweeping asset purchases in coming weeks.

S&P 500 futures fell 4.77per cent to hit a daily down trading limit overnight, suggesting heavy losses for the benchmark at the open and a possible 15-minute cutout put in place to prevent another 1987 "Black Monday"-style crash.

Central banks in Japan, Australia and New Zealand joined the Fed in announcing dramatic monetary easing in a co-ordinated effort not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, but failed to shore up global investor sentiment.

World stocks tumbled nearly 2per cent, oil prices slumped and even safe-haven gold took a hit as France and Spain joined Italy in entering virtual lockdowns and the global death toll from the outbreak topped 6,500.

The extent of the Fed's action, taken ahead of its scheduled meeting set for Tuesday and Wednesday, spooked investors following Wall Street's attempt at a rebound on Friday as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and earmarked US$50 billion in fiscal aid.

"We're facing the loss of credibility of the central bank from a market perspective," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist, Jonestrading, Stamford, Connecticut.

"When the investor community loses faith in the Fed, that's when the market gets very dangerous."

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 1,041 points, or 4.53per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 128.5 points, or 4.77per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 359.75 points, or 4.54per cent.

S&P 500 ETFs were down 9.6per cent at their lowest since January 2019.

Shares of big lenders including Bank of America Corp , JPMorgan Chase & Co , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup tumbled between 14per cent and 17per cent in premarket trading as many analysts feared lending to business with mounting losses would fuel distrust among banks.

Eye-popping falls were also seen in tech heavyweights such Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp , Amazon.com Inc .

Delta Air Lines Inc , United Airlines Holdings Inc , American Airlines Group Inc fell between 15per cent and 19per cent after United Airlines booked US$1.5 billion less revenue in March compared with a year earlier and warned employees that planes could be flying nearly empty into the summer, even after drastic flight capacity cuts.

Shares in oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp dropped more than 10per cent as U.S. crude fell below US$30.

