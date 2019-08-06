Futures rebound after Wall Street's worst day of 2019

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures signaled a bounce on Tuesday, as China stepped in to steady the yuan and investors sought beaten-down stocks, a day after Wall Street's main indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall of the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost at least 3per cent each on Monday, their sixth straight day of losses, as China let the yuan drop sharply in what was seen as a retaliation to President Donald Trump's threat to slap a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports last week.

U.S. Treasury Department labeled Beijing a currency manipulator late on Monday, crushing any hopes of a swift resolution to the trade war.

"This trade spat is going away no time soon, but we should see central bank easing bets rise globally and that will help limit some of the market carnage over the next couple of weeks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

At 6:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis rose 0.85per cent. S&P 500 e-minis advanced 0.91per cent, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 80.75 points, or 1.09per cent.

Shares of technology companies, which have a big exposure to China, were higher in premarket trading.

Apple Inc edged 0.4per cent after three days of heavy losses, while shares of semiconductor companies - Intel Corp , Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp - rose between 1.2per cent and 1.7per cent.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc rose about 1per cent each.

The latest streak of losses has pulled the S&P 500 about 6per cent away from its all-time high hit last month.

Among other stocks, Walt Disney Co was up 1.2per cent. the company is set to report its third-quarter results after market close.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)