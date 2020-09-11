Futures rebound as tech stocks rise; Oracle delivers strong quarter

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Friday, with tech shares gaining after a pullback in the previous session, as Oracle's solid quarter restored faith that tech-related companies are emerging stronger from the coronavirus crisis.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures climbed on Friday, with tech shares gaining after a pullback in the previous session, as Oracle's solid quarter restored faith that tech-related companies are emerging stronger from the coronavirus crisis.

The cloud services company added 3.4per cent in premarket trading after its quarterly results beat estimates and it signaled a recovery in client spending due to higher remote working-led demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peloton Interactive Inc surged 11.2per cent after it beat quarterly revenue estimates as the exercise bike maker recorded a surge in subscribers and increased demand for its fitness products during the pandemic.

The so-called "stay-at-home winners", Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp and Netflix Inc advanced between 1.4per cent and 2per cent after selling in some of these mega-cap stocks brought Wall Street's rally to a screeching halt last week.

The three main U.S. stock indexes were headed for a second straight weekly decline, with the Nasdaq eyeing its steepest weekly fall since March after concerns over the massive build-up in call options tied to tech names exacerbated the selloff.

Still, many investors view the slump as a healthy consolidation after a stunning five-month rally in the S&P 500 that was powered by a narrow group of heavyweight tech names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nasdaq is about 9per cent below its record closing high, while the S&P 500 is about 7per cent below its peak, both logged last week.

Recent economic indicators suggest a long and difficult recovery from the pandemic, especially in the labor market. Data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is expected to show U.S. consumer prices dipped in August from the prior month.

At 6:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 177 points, or 0.64per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.8per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 101.25 points, or 0.91per cent.

Tesla gained 3.1per cent as two sources said the electric-car maker is planning to export Model 3 vehicles made in China to Asian and European markets.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)