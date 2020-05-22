Futures retreat as Sino-US tensions simmer

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.

China moved on Friday to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong that could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in the global financial hub, raising fears of more pro-democracy protests.

The move could also ratchet up U.S.-China tensions as President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Washington would react "very strongly" if Beijing went ahead with the law.

At 5:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 139 points, or 0.57per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.5 points, or 0.56per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 65.5 points, or 0.71per cent.

Still, Wall Street's main indexes were set to end Friday with weekly gains on the back of stimulus hopes and optimism over a pickup in business activity with a nationwide easing in lockdowns.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 7.1per cent in premarket trade after missing second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, hit by global lockdowns since February.

But data analytics software maker Splunk Inc rose 3.5per cent after saying it expects higher demand for its cloud services as people around the world take to working from home.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 0.83per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed down 0.78per cent at 2,948.51​ on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)