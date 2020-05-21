Futures retreat as trade tensions add to pandemic woes

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as growing trade tensions with China added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump even with several countries easing lockdowns.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Simmering tensions between the world's two biggest economies over the origin of the novel coronavirus have slowed a Wall Street rally this month, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have still inched up to hit multi-month highs amid some optimism over economic recovery.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at Beijing, calling the US$2 billion it has pledged to fight the pandemic as "paltry".

Investors are also awaiting the latest weekly jobless claims data, which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to show millions more Americans filing for unemployment benefits due to layoffs and mass furloughs as a result of the lockdown.

Still, claims have gradually declined since hitting a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28 and Thursday's report could offer early clues on how quickly businesses re-hire as they reopen.

At 06:25 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were down 152 points, or 0.62per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.64per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 55.75 points, or 0.59per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 0.56per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed up 1.67per cent at 2,971.61​ on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

