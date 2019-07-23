Futures rise after better-than-expected earnings

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday lifted by a batch of largely upbeat earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

Second-quarter earnings last week were mixed, but last 24 hours have seen investors react positively to a series of releases, albeit often against expectations for profits, which have been lowered due to this year's concerns over growth.

The overall profits of S&P companies are now estimated to rise about 1per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data, improving from estimates of a small decline earlier.

Coca-Cola Co shares rose 2.2per cent after the fizzy drink maker beat quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the full year, boosted by demand for its sparkling soft drinks and coffees.

Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp > gained 2.6per cent after raising its full-year profit and sales outlook, helped by an increase in demand for aircraft parts and spares.

Expectations that the U.S. central bank would adopt a looser monetary policy to counter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new record levels. The S&P 500 index is now just 1per cent shy of its all-time high.

"Earnings season in the U.S. in general seems to be fairly bullish. There doesn't seem to be too many profit warnings and the outlook at the moment for the second half don't seem to hint at too many nasty surprises," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell in London.

Among the investor favorite FAANG group of stocks — Facebook Inc is scheduled to post results after the bell on Wednesday, while Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc will report on Thursday.

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 84 points, or 0.31per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.27per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.37per cent.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates on Thursday by 10 basis points and the Federal Reserve, which will meet a few days later, is widely expected to lower rates by at least 25 basis points.

Among other stocks, drugmaker Biogen Inc gained 2.2per cent after it beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and lifted its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast.

Hasbro Inc rose 4.1per cent after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for action toys.

Intel Corp gained 1.3per cent after a report that Apple Inc is in advanced talks to buy its smartphone-modem chip business. The iPhone maker's shares rose 0.3per cent.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)