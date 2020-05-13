Futures rise ahead of Fed Chair Powell's address

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's main indexes fell, as investors kept an eye out for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's address.

Powell's remarks would be scrutinized amid rising bets that the United States might adopt negative interest rates for the first time to combat the coronavirus pandemic's severe economic blow.

While the Fed's benchmark interest rate is already zero, Powell said negative interest rates would be unlikely to help the economy in March. Powell's webcast address will begin at 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT).

Unprecedented stimulus actions from the central bank and hopes of an economic recovery have been vital in helping the main U.S. stock indexes rise about 30per cent from their March lows.

The S&P 500 ended 2per cent lower on Tuesday as leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned any premature moves to reopen the economy could trigger more outbreaks and set back economic recovery.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's data is expected to show U.S. producer price index dropped 0.5per cent in April after slipping 0.2per cent a month earlier. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At 6:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 131 points, or 0.56per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.46per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.25 points, or 0.62per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 0.1per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)