Futures rise ahead of June jobs report

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors awaited the crucial jobs report for further evidence of an economic rebound in June, although a record surge in daily COVID-19 cases kept gains in check.

Optimism about a post-pandemic rebound in business activity, aggressive U.S. stimulus and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine have fueled a Wall Street rally since April, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching up its sixth record closing high since early June on Wednesday.

After recent data showed U.S. manufacturing in June hit its highest level in more than a year, the Labor Department's monthly employment report due later in the day is expected to show record job growth last month, signaling that a COVID-19-driven recession was probably over.

But with several states scaling back or pausing reopenings to tackle a recent surge in coronavirus infections, analysts have warned of another selloff in financial markets if the damage to Corporate America mounts.

Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are now expected to tumble 25per cent, compared with a forecast of a 2.7per cent drop on April 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. In the second quarter, earnings are forecast to have plunged 43per cent.

At 6:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 235 points, or 0.92per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.25 points, or 0.62per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.38per cent.

Travel-related stocks were among the biggest gainers in premarket trade, with cruise line operators Carnival Corp , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd rising between 3per cent and 4per cent.

Economically-sensitive stocks including Morgan Stanley , Goldman Sachs , Citigroup Inc , JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp rose between 1per cent and 3per cent.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)