Futures rise ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Intel's shares surged on plans to expand advanced chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Intel's shares surged on plans to expand advanced chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

The chipmaker's shares jumped about 5.7per cent as it announced plans to spend as much as US$20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor dropped 2.6per cent, while semiconductor equipment makers Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc and ASML Holding gained between 4.4per cent and 5.7per cent.

Wall Street's main indexes stumbled on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion relief bill.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will resume their Congressional hearings later in the day.

Economy-linked energy and banks stocks have come under pressure recently as investors booked profits after a sharp rally on recovery hopes and moved into beaten-down technology and growth names that were hit by elevated bond yields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc rose between 0.6per cent and 0.7per cent.

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 96 points, or 0.3per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 14 points, or 0.36per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 100.75 points, or 0.77per cent.

Bitcoin gained about 4per cent as Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said the company's electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

Tesla's shares advanced about 1.6per cent.

Advertisement

GameStop Corp dropped 13per cent after the video game retailer said it may sell new shares as the company that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more than 800per cent surge in its stock price since January.

Energy stocks Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum and Marathon Oil were up between 1per cent and 4.2per cent, as crude prices rebounded from a 6per cent fall in the last session.

IHS Markit's flash reading at 9:45 a.m ET is likely to show business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors improved in March from the prior month.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)