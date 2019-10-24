Futures rise as better earnings ease nerves

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment following lackluster reports from big bellwether companies in the previous session.

Third-quarter earnings reports are center stage with investors trying to gauge the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war, which has already shown up in the domestic economy.

But the narrative so far has been fairly upbeat, with only a small crop of companies including industrial giant Caterpillar, toy-maker Hasbro Inc, and chipmaker Texas Instruments blaming the tariff moves for denting results.

Tech giant Microsoft Corp gained 1per cent premarket as its forecast for cloud computing services surpassed analysts' expectations. Tesla Inc surged 18.2per cent after a surprise quarterly profit.

Lam Research Corp jumped 7per cent after the chip gear maker forecast strong results for the December quarter.

Chip-related stocks including Microchip Technology , Micron and Nvidia also looked set to recover from a selloff in the previous session, sparked by a revenue warning from industry proxy Texas Instruments.

Of the 124 S&P 500 companies that reported results up to Wednesday, more than 82per cent topped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data. But analysts are still forecasting the first earnings contraction since 2016.

Comcast Corp added 3.4per cent, while Dow Inc gained 3per cent after both companies exceeded profit estimates.

Among the few weak results for the day, Post-it notes maker 3M Co fell 2.7per cent after cutting its full-year profit forecast and missing third-quarter revenue estimates.

Twitter Inc slid nearly 20per cent after the social media platform posted worse-than-expected third quarter results.

At 7:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.12per cent. S&P 500 e-minis rose 5.25 points, or 0.17per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43.5 points, or 0.55per cent.

In a relatively quiet week regarding new twists in the U.S.-China trade rhetoric, focus has shifted to fresh domestic economic data.

PMI surveys for the manufacturing and services sectors, due 9:45 a.m. ET, will offer further clarity on the health of the U.S. economy after a mixed bag of business sentiment indicators from major economies including Japan and the euro zone.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)