Futures rise as third-quarter earnings start on strong note

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as the third-quarter earnings season got off to an upbeat start with robust reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

JPMorgan Chase & Co gained 1.9per cent after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit by a wide margin, underpinned by strength in bond trading, underwriting and home lending revenue.

But Goldman Sachs slipped 0.9per cent as it reported a 27per cent slump in quarterly profit, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting.

Collectively, banks are expected to report a 1.2per cent decline in earnings, their first year-on-year drop in three, due in part to low interest rates and trade tensions.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup are also due to report on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America and Morgan Stanley later this week.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson rose 2.9per cent and 1.7per cent, respectively. The healthcare companies reported strong quarterly results and raised their full-year profit forecasts.

The earnings reports will indicate the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war on U.S. companies. The tit-for-tat tariff moves have already hit domestic manufacturing, dented business sentiment and rankled financial markets.

S&P 500 companies were set to report their weakest quarterly performance in about three years for the September quarter, with industrial companies among those most at risk from the trade dispute.

President Donald Trump announced a partial trade deal with China on Friday, but concerns linger as no agreement has been signed yet and most tariffs on Chinese imports remain in effect.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes, which gained nearly 2per cent last month, are off about 0.4per cent in October. The benchmark index is now more than 2per cent away from its record high after coming within striking distance in September.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.38per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.34per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.25 points, or 0.31per cent.

Other companies reporting results this week include Netflix Inc , Abbott Laboratories and Union Pacific .

Shares of BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, rose slightly after its quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates.

Home-furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was up 4per cent after Keybanc upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Shares of mobile game developer Glu Mobile jumped 9per cent as it is set to replace SolarEdge Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600.

On a sour note, U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc dropped 0.9per cent after falling short of estimates for quarterly revenue.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)