Futures rise as Washington reaches deal on US$2 trillion aid package

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, putting Wall Street on course to extend its massive bounce from the previous session, as Washington reached a deal on a US$2 trillion stimulus package to help ease some economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate will vote on the bill later on Wednesday and the House of Representatives is expected to follow soon after.

At 05:24 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were up 741 points, or 3.6per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 54 points, or 2.21per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 187 points, or 2.48per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 2.61per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed up 9.38per cent at 2,447.33​ on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

