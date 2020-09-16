Futures rise on optimism around Fed; FedEx results shine

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The central bank's two-day meeting is its first under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2per cent to make up for periods where it is running below that target.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual news briefing half an hour later.

Wall Street's main indexes have bounced after a tech-driven slump last week that pushed the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

After declining for two weeks in a row, the benchmark S&P 500 has rebounded 1.8per cent in the past two sessions, with defensive sectors including real estate and utilities among the biggest gainers.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 103 points, or 0.37per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.47per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.49per cent.

Delivery firm FedEx Corp jumped 10per cent in premarket trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by price hikes and lower fuel costs.

Shares in rival United Parcel Service Inc gained 4.6per cent.

Apple Inc rose 0.7per cent, after ending the previous session just marginally higher, as it rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One.

Other tech-related stocks including Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc , Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 0.6per cent and 1.0per cent.

Investors are also awaiting retail sales data for August, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with expectations of a reading of 1.0per cent compared with July's figures of 1.2per cent.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)