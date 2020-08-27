Futures rise sharply as Fed's Powell unveils new approach

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened the mood ahead of an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in which he is expected to take a softer stance on inflation to support a fragile economy.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks futures turned sharply higher on Thursday as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 92 points, or 0.32per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.22per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.75 points, or 0.26per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)