Futures slide as oil price slump hammers energy stocks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as a slump in oil prices pounded energy stocks, with investors also bracing for another batch of dour first-quarter earnings reports and economic data.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as a slump in oil prices pounded energy stocks, with investors also bracing for another batch of dour first-quarter earnings reports and economic data.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp shed between 3.6per cent and 4.3per cent in premarket trading as crude prices fell to levels last seen in 1999 on concerns of oversupply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wall Street's main indexes have rallied this month, with the S&P 500 ending Friday with its biggest two-week percentage gain since 1974 on a raft of global stimulus and hopes the virus was nearing a peak in the United States.

The benchmark index is up 30per cent from its March trough, but is still about 15per cent off its all-time high and analysts have warned of a deep economic slump from the halt in business activity and millions of layoffs.

After U.S. banks kicked off the quarterly earnings season with painful forecasts for 2020, investors will keep a close watch on reports from Halliburton on Monday as well as Delta Air Lines Inc , Southwest Airlines Co and Netflix Inc later in the week.

Surveys on April U.S. manufacturing are due on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 06:22 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were down 372 points, or 1.52per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 41.5 points, or 1.43per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 82.5 points, or 0.94per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 1.21per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed up 2.68per cent at 2,874.56​ on Friday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)