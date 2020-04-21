Futures slide as sub-zero US crude adds to pandemic jitters

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the specter of a deep global recession in the coming months.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic collapse in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the spectre of a deep global recession in the coming months.

Wall Street fell on Monday as plunging oil demand pushed WTI crude to minus US$40 for the first time. With nowhere to store the excess capacity, traders fled from contracts that would deliver barrels of oil to them in May.

Exxon Mobil Corp shed 3.9per cent in premarket trading and Chevron Corp slipped 3.6per cent as the front month May WTI contracts continued to trade below US$0 on Tuesday. June contracts also fell by US$4, signalling more weakness in demand in the face of a near halt in global activity.

"Yesterday, the historic oil crash had a limited impact on U.S. stocks, but that won't be the case going forward as the rolling of contracts won't wait so close to expiry," said Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA.

"Oil prices will remain heavy in the short-term and since many energy stocks have recently rebounded, they are ripe to see a lot of pain this week."

Other oil-related companies including Apache Corp , Halliburton Co , ConocoPhillips , Schlumberger and Occidental Petroleum Corp tumbled between 4.5per cent and 6per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has climbed over 25per cent from a March low, powered by trillions of dollars in stimulus, but still remains nearly 17per cent below its record high amid fears of the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 430 points, or 1.83per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 39.5 points, or 1.41per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 74.75 points, or 0.86per cent.

Dismal 2020 forecasts from big U.S. banks kicked off the first-quarter U.S. corporate earnings season and major companies have since announced dividend cuts and withdrawn financial outlooks.

Analysts expect a corporate recession this year with earnings for S&P 500 firms falling 13.5per cent in the first quarter and 29.1per cent in the second, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Coca-Cola Co provided the latest evidence of the damage wrought by the pandemic, saying its current-quarter results would take a severe hit from low demand for sodas.

Travelers Companies fell 1.7per cent, after the insurer reported a 25per cent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher catastrophe losses.

Among other Dow components, International Business Machines Corp slid 4.9per cent after the company withdrew its 2020 annual forecast late on Monday.

Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, rose 1.4per cent after reporting a 9.2per cent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit that makes the F-35 fighter jets..

Chip industry bellwether Texas Instruments is set to report its first-quarter earnings later in the day.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Arun Koyyur)