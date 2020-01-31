Futures slide as virus outbreak fans growth fears

Caution about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic knocked U.S. stock index futures lower on Friday, more than offsetting a boost from the latest batch of upbeat quarterly corporate earnings.

The main stock indexes were on course to round off the week on a poor note as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the epidemic a global emergency.

The fast-spreading virus has killed more than 200 people in China and infected thousands globally, while disrupting supply chains and curbing travel, prompting Wall Street economists to temper their growth expectations for the country.

Fitch Solutions said it maintained its real GDP growth forecast for China at 5.9per cent for 2020, but said it could drop to 5.4per cent because of the virus.

However, the fourth-quarter earnings season has been largely positive, with Refinitiv data showing a 0.7per cent rise in profit for S&P 500 companies that reported earnings through Thursday, compared with a 0.6per cent decline estimated at the start of the season.

Amazon.com Inc surged 10.5per cent in premarket trading after it trumped Wall Street estimates for holiday-quarter results, putting the online retailer back in the US$1 trillion market capitalization club.

At 7:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 101 points, or 0.35per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.33per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22.25 points, or 0.24per cent.

Western Digital Corp jumped 4.6per cent after forecasting third-quarter earnings above Wall Street expectations, while International Business Machines Corp gained 4.1per cent after naming a new chief executive officer.

Caterpillar Inc was down 1.8per cent after the industrial conglomerate forecast full-year earnings below analysts' expectations as it struggles with sluggish global industrial activity.

Visa Inc fell 2.7per cent as it fell short of analysts' estimate for first-quarter revenue and warned revenue would be crimped by incentives it provide to banking clients in 2020.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)