Futures slip on renewed US-China trade war concerns

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday as a new U.S. bill taking a hard line on China stoked fresh concerns about a prolonged trade war, but more positive results from the banking sector provided some relief and signaled a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season.

Bank of America , the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, rose 2.2per cent in premarket trading after beating third-quarter profit estimates.

This followed upbeat results on Tuesday from major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co , Citigroup Inc and healthcare giants Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group Inc .

Tech heavyweights Netflix Inc and International Business Machines are due to report later on Wednesday.

Analysts have forecast a 3per cent drop in third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies, projecting their worst quarterly performance in nearly three years, according to Refinitiv data.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday related to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and the extradition of a Chinese telecom executive. In response, China warned that bilateral relations would be damaged if the measures became law.

The two countries have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat tariff war that has taken a toll on financial markets in the past 15 months and dented growth in the global economy. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a partial trade deal, but it did not include concrete details.

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 51 points, or 0.19per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.19per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.2per cent.

A Commerce Department report at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show U.S. retail sales rising 0.3per cent in September, after a 0.4per cent gain in August.

Among other stocks, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 86.8per cent after drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to buy the biotech firm in a deal initially valued at US$930 million.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc gained 0.3per cent after the regional bank beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.

Eli Lilly and Co fell 1.5per cent after the drugmaker said its experimental pancreatic cancer treatment in combination with a cocktail of chemotherapies did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)