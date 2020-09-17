Futures slip with focus on jobless claims as Fed underwhelms

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as investors braced for data likely to show persistently high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan.

REUTERS: U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as investors braced for data likely to show persistently high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan.

The Labor Department's weekly report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show about 850,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 12, a touch lower than 884,000 in the previous week, but still suggesting the labor market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a news conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated a long road to "maximum employment" and said the central bank was limited in its capacity to address some of the gaps around wage growth and workforce participation.

The S&P 500 sold off after his remarks, with the technology sector , which had been recovering from a rout earlier in September, tumbling 1.6per cent. A broader slump in tech-related stocks halted a five-month rally in the benchmark index this month and pushed the Nasdaq into correction.

At 6:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 239 points, or 0.85per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 34.25 points, or 1.01per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 111.5 points, or 0.99per cent.

The big U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co fell about 1per cent in thin premarket trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carnival Corp dropped 3.8per cent after its British cruiseline P&O Cruises extended a cancellation in sailings until early 2021. Other cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed about 2per cent.

German biotech firm BioNTech SE rose 3.1per cent as it said it was buying a production site from Swiss drugs giant Novartis to boost output of its potential coronavirus vaccine by several million doses.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)