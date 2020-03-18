Futures slump as stimulus high fades, Boeing tumbles

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday, pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street on fears that even dramatic stimulus measures would not be able to avert a deep coronavirus-driven recession.

Boeing Co fell another 17per cent in premarket trading as the planemaker called for a US$60 billion bailout for U.S. aerospace manufacturers facing the fallout of an extended collapse in global travel.

S&P 500 e-minis fell 92 points, or 3.69per cent, hitting their daily down trading limit, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs plunged 6.5per cent, signaling that the benchmark index could see a 7per cent fall at opening - triggering another 15-minute halt.

"We're just in panic mode here," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"The fear of, maybe, deflation setting in, is probably one of the reasons why the market is acting the way it is."

Wall Street's main indexes had bounced on Tuesday from a massive selloff a day earlier, as the Trump administration pressed for a US$1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to purchase short-term corporate debt.

However, investors fear that even dramatic stimulus will not be able to avert a deep recession as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread rapidly across the globe and estimates for the duration of the damage extend out into the summer.

In the latest signs of corporate stress, FedEx Corp slumped 4.2per cent after suspending its 2020 profit outlook and announcing cost cuts.

Even Cheerios maker General Mills Inc, which raised its profit forecast citing bulk-buying of its products, fell 6per cent, while the main U.S. airlines dropped between 5.7per cent and 9.3per cent.

Boeing, just a year ago seen as a perpetual growth stock and a symbol of U.S. tech and industrial power, has now lost more than 60per cent of its value this quarter and the market overall has fallen by around a third.

At 7:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 821 points, or 3.92per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 328 points, or 4.43per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sagarika Jaisinghani)