Futures steady as Iran retaliation seen as contained

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as Iran fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of a top Iranian commander last week, sparking fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Wednesday after Iran signaled no further escalation in military strikes following its attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, allaying investor worries of a wider war in the Middle East.

S&P 500 e-minis tumbled as much as 1.7per cent overnight after Iran's attacks in response to the killing of its top commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

However, Iranian officials later said the strikes "concluded" its response to Soleimani's killing and U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted "All is well!".

Trump is expected to make a statement later in the day. One source said early indications were of no U.S. casualties.

"Markets have stabilized to some degree after the initial burst of volatility with investors taking some reassurance from the absence of U.S. casualties and the measured tone of the official responses," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in the air with markets still in 'wait-and-see' mode until fresh clarity on the U.S.-Iran face-off."

The S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.21per cent, by 6:25 a.m. ET, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.16per cent. Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.04per cent.

Boeing Co shares fell about 2per cent in premarket trade after its 737-800 jet belonging to a Ukrainian airline burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

The rise in geopolitical tensions lifted shares of defense contractors Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co between 0.6per cent and 1.9per cent.

Corning Inc fell 2.3per cent after Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of the display glass maker to "equal weight" from "overweight".

Lennar Corp gained 3.1per cent after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Markets also awaited the ADP National Employment report, often considered a precursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data. The ADP report is expected to show 160,000 jobs were added in December, compared with 67,000 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)