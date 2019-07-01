Futures surge as US-China restart trade talks

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Monday, with chipmakers making handsome gains, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Monday, with chipmakers making handsome gains, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks.

Futures jumped more than 1per cent when trading resumed on Sunday, with the S&P 500 e-minis and the Dow e-minis hitting record highs early Monday as investors returned to riskier assets following the truce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in order to reduce tensions with Beijing.

Twenty-seven of the 28 Dow components trading before the bell were higher, with chipmakers that have a sizable revenue exposure to China climbing.

Intel Corp , Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Micron Technology Inc gained between 3per cent and 4.6per cent.

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute sparked concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Industrials index post their best June performance in generations.

As financial markets cheered the latest development in trade talks, traders scaled back on the probability of a half-point rate cut this month to around 15per cent, from nearer 50per cent a week ago.

At 7:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 251 points, or 0.94per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.75 points, or 1.08per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 130.75 points, or 1.7per cent.

A rise in oil prices also lifted sentiment. OPEC and its allies looked on track to extend supply cuts until at least the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Among other stocks, shares of MGM Resorts International , Wynn Resorts Ltd , Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd and Las Vegas Sands Corp climbed between 1per cent and 5per cent after gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose more than expected in June.

On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. June manufacturing activity data. This would follow factory activity surveys that have painted a downbeat picture across much of Europe and Asia in the previous month.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)