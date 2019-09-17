Futures tick lower as Fed policy meeting looms

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as the focus shifted away from weekend bombings on Saudi Arabia's main oil refinery to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The Fed concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday, facing a host of global growth worries including a prolonged U.S.-China trade war into which the events in Saudi have thrown an oil price shock.

The Fed concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday, facing a host of global growth worries including a prolonged U.S.-China trade war into which the events in Saudi have thrown an oil price shock.

Traders currently see a 65.8per cent chance of a quarter percentage point cut from the Fed this week, down from 88.8per cent on Friday, according to CME's FedWatch.

Since the Fed's last interest rate cut in July, U.S. economic data has shown mixed signals about the health of the economy. While strong retail sales and wage growth have bolstered consumer confidence, the trade war with China continues to weigh on manufacturing and business sentiment.

Deputy-level trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Thursday, but any agreement between the two sides is expected to be a superficial fix at this stage.

Tariff concessions from both countries last week helped the benchmark S&P 500 to trade within 1per cent of its all-time high touched in July.

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.23per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.17per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.25per cent.

U.S. industrial production is expected to have risen 0.2per cent in August after a fall of 0.2per cent in July. The data is due at 09:15 a.m. ET.

Among stocks, Home Depot Inc was the biggest decliner among Dow-listed stocks in trading before the bell, dropping 1.2per cent, after Guggenheim downgraded the home improvement chain's shares to "neutral" from "buy".

Shares of Corning Inc tumbled 9.3per cent after the display glass maker cut its current-quarter display volume forecast.

Kraft Heinz Co slipped 2.5per cent after the packaged food maker's second-largest investor, 3G Capital, sold over 25 million shares in open market at a discount.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)