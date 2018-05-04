Futures trim losses after US jobs data

U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Friday, as caution set in ahead of the April employment report, but were off earlier lows on news that China and the United States had reached a consensus on some aspects of the trade row.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures trimmed their losses on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth increased less than expected in April and the unemployment rate dropped to near a 17-1/2-year low of 3.9 percent.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed wages barely rising last month, which could ease concerns that inflation pressures were rapidly building up, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a gradual path of monetary policy tightening.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 42 points, or 0.18 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.26 percent.

Ahead of the report, Dow e-minis were down 81 points, or 0.34 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.5 points, or 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 28.75 points, or 0.43 percent.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)