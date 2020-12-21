Futures tumble on fears over new coronavirus strain

:U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday as fears over a new strain of the coronavirus that has shut down much of Britain overshadowed a US$900 billion stimulus package deal.

REUTERS -U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday as fears over a new strain of the coronavirus that has shut down much of Britain overshadowed a US$900 billion stimulus package deal.

The strain, which is said to be up to 70per cent more transmissible than the original, forced major European countries to shut their borders with the UK and sowed fears of further economic disruptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travel stocks fell in premarket trading, with Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc slumping between 4.8per cent and 5.3per cent. Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell between 8.4per cent and 9.5per cent.

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", jumped 29.7 points to its highest level since early November.

At 6:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 588 points, or 1.95per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 80.5 points, or 2.17per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 176.5 points, or 1.39per cent.

U.S. congressional leaders reached an agreement on Sunday on a US$900 billion package to provide fresh aid to the virus-stricken economy, with the bill likely to be voted into effect later in the day. Optimism over the bill had seen Wall Street indexes reach record highs last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs JPMorgan Chase & Co rose between 1.3per cent and 2.9per cent after the U.S. Federal Reserve highlighted strong capital levels at the banks in the results of its second "stress test" for 2020.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc, which has soared more than 730per cent so far this year, fell 5.7per cent ahead of its much anticipated debut into the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Lockheed Martin Corp fell 1.6per cent after it agreed to buy U.S. rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for US$4.4 billion. Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne were up 27.3per cent.

Planemaker Boeing Co slipped 6.7per cent on a U.S. Senate report saying Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)