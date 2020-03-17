Futures turn higher after another 'Black Monday' plunge

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as rising business disruptions in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic fanned worries over its economic damage.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures turned higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed supply chains and crushed business sentiment.

At 6:36 am ET, Dow e-minis were up 226 points, or 1.11per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 29 points, or 1.2per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 147.75 points, or 2.09per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)