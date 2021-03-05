Futures turn negative after solid increase in Feb payrolls

U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Friday, with longer-dated Treasury yields jumping after data showed jobs growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected rate in February.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 28 points, or 0.09per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.11per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 56 points, or 0.45per cent.

Minutes before the data, Dow E-minis were up 98 points, or 0.32per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.4per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 47.5 points, or 0.38per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)