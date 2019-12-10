Futures turn positive after report of possible delay of December tariffs

Business

Futures turn positive after report of possible delay of December tariffs

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a looming U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese goods that could possibly derail any progress made in trade talks between the world's top two economies.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Tuesday after a report that trade negotiators from the United States and China were planning to delay a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.17per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.19per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.28per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark