Futures turn positive after report of possible delay of December tariffs

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a looming U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese goods that could possibly derail any progress made in trade talks between the world's top two economies.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Tuesday after a report that trade negotiators from the United States and China were planning to delay a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.17per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.19per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.28per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)