Futures up after October consumer prices rise as expected

U.S. stock index futures gained on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices in October rose in line with expectations and added little pressure on the Federal Reserve for further interest rate hikes.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 93 points, or 0.37 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.44 percent.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)