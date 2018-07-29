G20 agriculture ministers express concern about 'protectionist' measures: communique

Agriculture ministers from the G20 countries said they were concerned about the increasing use of protectionist non-tariff trade measures inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, according to a communique released on Saturday.

The ministers, in Buenos Aires for the G20 meeting of agriculture ministers, said they had affirmed their commitment to refrain from adopting unnecessary obstacles to international trade, and affirmed their rights and obligations under WTO agreements.

(Reporting by Scott Squires and Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)