G20 leaders sidestep trade protectionism in communique

OSAKA: Group of 20 leaders stopped short of denouncing protectionism, instead calling for the need to realize a "free, fair, non-discriminatory" trade environment in a communique issued after their two-day meeting in Osaka, western Japan, on Saturday (Jun 29).

The communique also warned that global economic growth remains low and risks were tilted to the downside, as trade and geopolitical tensions have "intensified."

"We strive to realise a free, fair, nondiscriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open," the communique said.

