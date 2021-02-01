GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds
Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4per cent and 18.4per cent, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.
The moves build on a rally of more than 200per cent last week for AMC and nearly 400per cent for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)