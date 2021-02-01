GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4per cent and 18.4per cent, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in New York
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The moves build on a rally of more than 200per cent last week for AMC and nearly 400per cent for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.

