GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4per cent and 18.4per cent, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

REUTERS: Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4per cent and 18.4per cent, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

The moves build on a rally of more than 200per cent last week for AMC and nearly 400per cent for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)